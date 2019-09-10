Are we all alone?

File this one under the category of columns you never expected to read in a weekly community newspaper.

You know I love writing about the people and places of Pickens County.

Table Rock Mountain is one of the biggest things in the universe to me.

But an ant can’t tell how big Table Rock Mountain is, even if he can climb it.

Likewise, I can’t tell how big the universe is, without scientists figuring it out and telling me.

When I was a kid, I liked to lay on my back outside and look up at the sky and try to figure out how space can go on forever. It has to go on forever, I reasoned, because if you got to any point you thought was the end of it, there would have to be more space on the other side. But it seemed impossible.

It was the same thing with time. How is it possible for time to go on

You do not have permission to view this content