Art show to kick off Saturday at museum

PICKENS — The Monday Night Painters will present “Artistic Impressions,” an art show opening at the Pickens County Museum this Saturday, May 18.

The Monday Night Painters are a group of Upstate artists who have painted together for more than two decades. The group includes Edith Hardaway, Carol Mann, Joe Merck, Julia Peters, Joan Potter, Jo Ann Taylor and Fred Wood. Two of the artists currently live in Pickens County, and Merck is a native of Pickens County.

The artists’ work includes watercolors, acrylics, collages, batiks and oils in a variety of sizes, subjects and techniques. Although they paint as a group, each artist has their own approach to painting. Their work has been featured at Centre Stage, Warehouse Theatre

