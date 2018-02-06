As far as the east is from the west

Someone said, “Our lives are defined by opportunities, including the ones we miss. Let us not weep over chances we have missed, but rather for the ones we did not take.”

When I look back over my life, I can see where I’ve made plenty of mistakes, and I’ve also missed out on some wonderful opportunities. Maybe you are saying the same thing. If so, I encourage you to resist the temptation to live in regret.

Humans are fallible creatures, and we all make wrong choices, but at least

You do not have permission to view this content