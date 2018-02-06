AdvertiseHereH
02/06/2018   Opinions   No comments

As far as the east is from the west

Someone said, “Our lives are defined by opportunities, including the ones we miss. Let us not weep over chances we have missed, but rather for the ones we did not take.”

When I look back over my life, I can see where I’ve made plenty of mistakes, and I’ve also missed out on some wonderful opportunities. Maybe you are saying the same thing. If so, I encourage you to resist the temptation to live in regret.

Humans are fallible creatures, and we all make wrong choices, but at least

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets