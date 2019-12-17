Auditor’s report: Liberty’s finances greatly improved
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
LIBERTY — The city of Liberty’s financial situation has dramatically improved from two years ago, according to a certified public accountant.
Greene Finney LLP CPA Ken Meadows presented audit results to Liberty City Council members during their Dec. 10 work session.
The city received an unmodified opinion — “the best opinion that the city can get,” he said.
The city’s general fund had a positive fund balance of $548,000.
“That’s an increase from a deficit of $65,000 in previous years,” Meadows said. “This year was a very good year
