05/16/2017

Auxiliary turns 50

The Cannon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday at AnMed Health   Cannon. The volunteer organization was founded in 1967. WYFF-4 traffic reporter Brennan McDavid (top right) spoke at the event, as did former AnMed Health Cannon CEO Norman Rentz, current CEO Brandon Clary, auxiliary president Frances Wannamaker (bottom right) and auxiliary charter member Chil Francis. At left, Cannon volunteer Tom Cloer and Rentz look over a scrapbook at the event.

Rocky Nimmons/Courier

