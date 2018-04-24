Azalea fun in the sun

Downtown Pickens came alive over the weekend as thousands took advantage of the beautiful spring weather and flocked to the city for the 34th annual Azalea Festival. Friday night’s festivities featured the annual classic car cruise-in and a night of music, while the fun reached the next level on Saturday with more live music, food, arts and crafts and fun and games for the whole family. To see more photos, visit Facebook.com/PickensCountyCourier.

Rocky Nimmons/Courier