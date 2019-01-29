Baseball, softball registration open

PICKENS — Baseball and softball registration is being taken now through Feb. 22 at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

Coed age divisions offered are instructional for 4 year olds, tee ball/coaches pitch for 5-6 year olds and pitching machine for 7-8 year olds.

Boys’ baseball age divisions are minors (9-10), O-Zone (11-12), boys (13-14) and majors (15-19), provided enough register.

Girls’ softball age divisions are darlings (7-8), angels (9-10), ponytails

