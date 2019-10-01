Basketball signups open at Pickens Rec

PICKENS — Basketball registration will be held from now through Oct. 25 at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

The following age divisions are offered — 5-6 coed instructional; 7-8 boys and girls; 9-10 boys and girls; 11-12 boys and girls; and 13-14 boys and girls (provided enough girls register).

Following registration, a skills/evaluation day will be held for each age division. The registration fee provides a jersey

