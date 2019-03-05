BBQ chicken fundraiser planned for Saturday at Six Mile Baptist

SIX MILE — Six Mile Baptist Church, located at 150 N. Main St., will host a BBQ chicken plate fundraiser this Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward updates and enhancements to the church’s 100-year old worship center and classrooms. Patrons are invited to dine in at the Roper Building or get takeout. Both will be available for the same price.

Plates will include fresh BBQ chicken, cole slaw, baked beans and bread with tea, coffee and water to drink for $10 per plate.

For more information about the fundraiser or to order in advance, call Rev. Ray Longenecker at (864) 506-0410.