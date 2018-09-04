BHSPC director Hiott retiring

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Bob Hiott, the executive director of Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County, is retiring after 32 years with the agency.

His retirement will take effect on Friday.

“I’m nearing 70 years old,” Hiott said. “After 32 years of public service, I think for me and the agency this is a good time. We have a great succession plan.”

Angela Farmer has been selected as the agency’s new executive director.

“I think she’s more prepared to lead the agency in the modern times than I am,” Hiott said.

When Hiott arrived at BHSPC, the agency had 11 employees.

“I think I was the 11th,” he said. “Now we have 42 full-time employees and several part-time employees.

Back then, the agency was located at “the bottom of one building,” Hiott said.

Now, Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County occupies three buildings on East Main Street in Pickens, with its Prevention and Research and Medical Services divisions having their own offices.

“A lot of what we do has changed,” Hiott said. “Back then, it was strictly substance use and only outpatient treatment. Now we have many programs. We do quite a few mental health-type services.”

The agency created its first intensive outpatient treatment program in the early 1990s.

“Now we have three — one specifically for women,” Hiott said. “That was a big thing. Eight years ago, we were able to start a

