Blue Flame defeat Powdersville, compete in Dorman tournament

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame downed the 2018 Class 3A state champion Powdersville Patriots last week and reached the Gold Division in the Dorman Tournament of Champions, played at the Spartanburg County high school.

The Lady Blue Flame defeated Powdersville in three sets in a match played at Powdersville Sept. 10, winning 25-20, 25-20, 25-19. Pickens advanced to the Gold Division of the Dorman Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday before falling to eventual champion Mauldin. Senior setter Kaylee Gillespie and senior right-side hitter

You do not have permission to view this content