Blue Ridge Fest raises record $235K for charities
PICKENS — The 22nd annual Blue Ridge Fest, held on May 3, raised a record-breaking amount of $235,000 to benefit local nonprofit organizations in Greenville, Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties, according to a news release from Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative.
Since the event’s inception, Blue Ridge Fest has raised nearly $3 million for local human help organizations that provide people with basic necessities such as food, shelter, clothing and health care.
The charities receiving funds in 2019 include A Child’s Haven, Anderson Free Clinic, Anderson Interfaith Ministries, Cancer Association of Pickens County, the Dream Center of Pickens County, Feed a Hungry Child, Fostering Faithfully, Golden Corner Food Pantry, Grace’s Closet, the
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login