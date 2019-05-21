Blue Ridge Fest raises record $235K for charities

PICKENS — The 22nd annual Blue Ridge Fest, held on May 3, raised a record-breaking amount of $235,000 to benefit local nonprofit organizations in Greenville, Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties, according to a news release from Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative.

Since the event’s inception, Blue Ridge Fest has raised nearly $3 million for local human help organizations that provide people with basic necessities such as food, shelter, clothing and health care.

The charities receiving funds in 2019 include A Child’s Haven, Anderson Free Clinic, Anderson Interfaith Ministries, Cancer Association of Pickens County, the Dream Center of Pickens County, Feed a Hungry Child, Fostering Faithfully, Golden Corner Food Pantry, Grace’s Closet, the

