Board considering changing Liberty elementary schools

By Ron Barnett

Staff Reporter

rbarnett@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The Pickens County School Board will be voting June 7 on a proposal that would consolidate the attendance zones of Liberty and Chastain Road elementary schools, and have Chastain Road serve Pre-K through second grade and Liberty grades 3-5.

The realignment, if approved, would take place in the 2020-21 school year.

And based on the relatively small turnout of about 30 people at a community meeting held at Liberty High School last week, most Liberty families are at least OK with the idea, according to school board chair Brian Swords, who represents the Liberty area.

The main criticisms board members heard were about the potential for parents to have to go through dropoff and pickup lines at two

You do not have permission to view this content