Board trustees vote to change start time for high schools
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
EASLEY — High school students in Pickens County will have an extra 10 minutes to get to class beginning next fall.
School board trustees voted unanimously Monday night to change the start time from 8:10 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. when classes start back for the 2019-20 school year in August.
“I presented three options (in December) and recommended in January to
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login