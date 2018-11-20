Bolding MVP of North/South All-Star match

DUE WEST — The 2018 North/South All-Star volleyball match was played Nov. 17 at Erskine College.

Pickens High School seniors Sydney Bolding and Lexi Wierzbicki were chosen to play on the North team.

The North 4A and 5A teams were coached by Eastside High School coach Susan Meadows. The South squad was coached by former Pickens coach Jennifer Gravely, now the head coach at St. James High School.

Both teams, loaded with talent, entertained the crowd with a great match of hard hits, blocks, awesome digs and tough serving.

Each player was to receive equal playing time, therefore the match ended with an odd score of 4-0. The North squad won the match.

Bolding was voted Most Valuable Player of the North team.

“We had no answer for Bolding’s hard hits and strong serves,” Gravely said.

“Congratulations, Sydney. We are very proud of you,” Pickens coach Rikki Owens said. “You are my first All-Star MVP.”

After the match, 4A and 5A All-State trophies were presented. Both Bolding and Wierzbicki received a 4A All-State trophy.

Past Pickens All-Star MVPS were Leigh Harbin (1985), Kristy Tarallo (1991), Nikki Anthony (2002) and Dr. Chelsea Anthony (2005).