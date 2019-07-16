Bomb suspect facing federal, state charges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

GREENVILLE — The man authorities say planted bombs at the Pickens County Courthouse and the Pickens Department of Social Services office last week appeared before a federal judge Wednesday.

Bombs caused slight damage to windows on the lower level of the courthouse Sunday evening. The devices planted on the roof of the DSS office were found before they went off.

“This was a very scary time for the community of Pickens and for the citizens of South Carolina,” Lance Crick, 1st Assistant United States Attorney for the District of South

You do not have permission to view this content