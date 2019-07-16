Bomb suspect facing federal, state charges
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
GREENVILLE — The man authorities say planted bombs at the Pickens County Courthouse and the Pickens Department of Social Services office last week appeared before a federal judge Wednesday.
Bombs caused slight damage to windows on the lower level of the courthouse Sunday evening. The devices planted on the roof of the DSS office were found before they went off.
“This was a very scary time for the community of Pickens and for the citizens of South Carolina,” Lance Crick, 1st Assistant United States Attorney for the District of South
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login