Breazeale announces run for Easley City Council Ward 5 seat

EASLEY — Nancy Breazeale has announced her candidacy for the Ward 5 seat on Easley City Council.

Breazeale was born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late Walter Craig Jr. and the late Virginia Craig. She has been married to her husband, Paul Breazeale, for 19 years. The couple are currently raising their granddaughter, who lives in the home.

Breazeale has lived in Easley all her life, attending the School District of Pickens County, and worked for Pickens County serving the public You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login