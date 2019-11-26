Breazeale, Webb win Easley seats

EASLEY — Easley voters went to the polls last week to fill the final two open seats on city council after the Nov. 5 elections failed to produce definitive winners.

With a 9 percent turnout in the Nov. 19 runoff election, voters selected Patricia Webb to fill the Ward 3 and Nancy Breazeale to fill the Ward 5 seat.

Webb, a member of the Easley Planning Commission, defeated local businessman and Pickens County Republican Party chairman Rick Webb 139-100 votes.

Meanwhile, Breazeale, a former School District of Pickens County employee, held off local realtor Bob Fedder, 146 votes to 77 votes.

The Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections met on Thursday to certify the results of the election.