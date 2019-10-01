Building a bridge to the other side

You may or may not have heard about the new school in Easley, but you can bet that people all across the United States have heard of it, and many more will find out about it soon.

It’s called Lakes and Bridges Charter School, and it is one of only five free public schools in the nation for students with dyslexia.

That seems pretty out of whack to me, considering that a whopping one in five people are dyslexic. And that tuition to private schools that specialize in teaching such kids runs $25,000 a year and up.

So it’s no wonder that families have actually moved here from as far away as Massachusetts and North Dakota so their children could attend

