Burrow, LSU too much for defending champs

By Alex Maminakis

Courtesy The Journal

alex@upstatetoday.com

NEW ORLEANS — In the end, there was no slowing down Joe Burrow and LSU’s prolific offense.

No. 1 LSU stormed back from an early 17-7 deficit on Monday night and proved to the college football world what it may have already known — that it was the best team in the nation this year — beating Clemson 42-25 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and complete a perfect 15-0 season.

The loss brought an end to Clemson’s 29-game winning streak — a streak that began after the Tigers lost to Alabama in the same building two years ago.

“Obviously a disappointing night for us, not the way we envisioned it going,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’m thankful for our team. I’m thankful for God’s grace, for allowing me to be part of such a special group of

