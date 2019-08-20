Canadian drugs in our future?

If you watch the news, you might have seen there’s a proposal underway that would allow states to import prescription drugs from Canada, where costs are lower. Drugs are cheaper in other countries because their governments control the prices.

As it now stands, we can go across the border and bring back a three-month supply of our medications for personal use, but there are pitfalls. Technically it’s illegal, but it’s often overlooked at the border. Going to Canada for your drugs can be inconvenient, and travel costs can

You do not have permission to view this content