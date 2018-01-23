Career center aiming ‘ahead of the curve’

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The director of the Pickens County Career and Technology Center believes his facility is one of the best career centers in the state.

Ken Hitchcock recently spoke at a “State of the City” event hosted by the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m always excited about talking to Liberty residents because we work so closely with the Liberty community, and also we work very closely with Liberty High School,” Hitchcock said. “We’re probably a mile from each other.”

Current enrollment at the career center is around 1,300 students. Of all the district’s facilities, only Easley High School has more

You do not have permission to view this content