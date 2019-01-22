Central councilman resigns

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — A little more than a year after being sworn into office, Central Town Councilman Brandon Thomas resigned last week.

“I have purchased a home outside of town limits, and it is with a heavy heart that I am moving outside town limits and I am not eligible to serve as a town council member,” Thomas said in his resignation letter.

A local business owner, who was awarded Central Business of the Year at the 2018 State of Central banquet, Thomas said in his letter that he has enjoyed serving with his fellow council members.

“You do a wonderful job, and I only see great things in the future for Central,” he said. “I hope I have made a positive difference. I wish all the best for the town of Central. This is where I grew up, and although I will no longer live in the town limits, my heart will always be in Central.”

While council accepted Thomas’ resignation, Mayor Mac Martin and council members said he would be missed.

“Brandon did a good job, and I know if he had any idea this opportunity to move was coming, he wouldn’t have run in the first

