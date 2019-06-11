Central looks close to home for new chief

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — When Central officials began searching for a new police chief after Khristy Justice’s resignation earlier this year, they voted to stipulate that the hire must live locally.

The city couldn’t have found a much more appropriate candidate to hand over the department’s reins, as new chief Steve Thompson was born and raised in Central and has risen through the ranks of the Central Police Department over the past eight years.

Thompson rose to the top of the ranks last week, as Central Town Council unanimously approved his hiring as chief and he began his new duties on June 4.

Thompson, who will start out at a salary of $47,000, said he is excited about the opportunity to serve his hometown.

“I’m excited to see what we have in store for our community to help it grow,”

