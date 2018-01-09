Central woman works to share warmth with needy this winter

COUNTY — Over the last several weeks, temperatures have hit record lows in the area.

During the winter months, many in Pickens County find themselves in a battle to simply stay warm. Without any means to buy blankets, sleeping bags or even winter coats, many feel the full brunt of winter’s harsh wrath.

That is why a Central woman has stepped up for the second time to help provide those in need and the homeless a chance to stay warm this year.

Detta Gillespie has worried about those people. That is why she

You do not have permission to view this content