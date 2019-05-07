Chief releases more in women’s killings

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A woman kidnapped and later killed by an ex-boyfriend initially told police the man had not threatened her, according to Pickens Police Chief Travis Riggs.

Riggs released more information about the killings of Rebecca Purry and her aunt, Claudette Purry, on Friday.

Claudette Purry was shot by Marco Vaught in the early-morning hours of April 17 at her home on Pendleton Street, police said. Vaught then forced Rebecca Purry to get into a black 2000 GMC Denali, according to witnesses.

Claudette Purry died later that morning. Vaught, initially charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping, was charged with murder

