Children to be re-immunized after ‘error’

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Two area pediatric offices will offer free re-immunizations to children who may not have received full doses of some vaccinations at earlier well-child visits.

Pediatric Associates-Easley and Pediatric Associates-Powdersville will offer the re-immunizations.

Families with potentially impacted children were sent certified and regular-delivery letters last week, according to a Greenville Health System news release.

Robin LaCroix, medical director of the Children’s Hospital of Greenville Health System, told the Courier an internal audit revealed the issue.

“We feel that most of these children were fully immunized,” she said. “In the absence of being able to prove that, we wanted to take the most

You do not have permission to view this content