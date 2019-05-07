Classics at the co-op

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative hosted its 22nd annual Blue Ridge Fest at its headquarters in Pickens on Friday, bringing thousands of people from around the Upstate together for a night of classic music, classic cars, food and dancing to raise money for charity, headlined by a performance by the Oak Ridge Boys. The event also featured performances by Jim Quick and Coastline and The Tams. To see more photos, visit Facebook.com/PickensCountyCourier. Photos by Rocky Nimmons and Bru Nimmons