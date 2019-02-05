Clemson apartment building evacuated for foundation issue

By Greg Oliver

CLEMSON — After officials said a downtown Clemson apartment building was sinking and cracks were found in the foundation, some of the students evacuated Friday have been allowed to return — but not those living on the ground floor.

Clemson planning and codes director Todd Steadman told city council at its meeting Monday night that his department met with an engineering team from the group that owns the 114 Earle Street Apartments, the owner and project engineers.

“As of 45 minutes ago, we have received a letter from the engineer that the building is safe for habitation,” Steadman said.

Steadman said lower-level residents won’t be able to return for now because

