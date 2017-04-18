Clemson Area Story Tellers Guild to meet on April 25

CLEMSON — The Clemson Area Story Tellers (CAST) Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at The Arts Center, located at 212 Butler St. in Clemson.

Have stories to share? Well, come and tell them where you have a captive audience. You are invited to an evening of “Tips for Tellers” and family-friendly stories, poetry or music. Attend as a listener or a teller — all are welcome.

For more information, visit explorearts.org, call (864) 855-6396 or email clemsonareastorytellers@yahoo.com.