12/04/2018   Local News   No comments

Clemson visitors may have been exposed to mumps

CLEMSON — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says anyone who visited Clemson University from Nov. 21-29 may have been exposed to mumps.

That timeframe includes the Clemson-South Carolina football game at Memorial Stadium, which drew thousands of people from all corners of the state and beyond.

DHEC officials said in a news release that a case of mumps with connection to the university has been confirmed.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that is spread by coughing, sneezing, talking, kissing, sharing drinks, cigarettes or eating utensils, or touching

