Clemson wins Fiesta Bowl thriller over Buckeyes to advance to championship

By Alex Maminakis

Courtesy The Journal

alex@upstatetoday.com

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With a trip to the national championship game on the line, Clemson faced about as much late-game pressure as it could have asked for Saturday night against Ohio State.

Down two points with 3:07 remaining in the Fiesta Bowl, the Tigers went 94 yards in four plays, ending with a 34-yard Travis Etienne touchdown catch, to go on top and stay on top, beating the Buckeyes 29-23 in a drama- filled classic in Arizona to punch their tickets to New Orleans for Clemson’s fourth national championship game in five years.

Second-ranked Ohio State (13-1) had a chance to win on the final drive of the game, and the Buckeyes, led by quarterback Justin Fields, moved quickly downfield as far as the Clemson 23-yard line.

But after a timeout, Fields threw a dart into the end zone right into the arms of

