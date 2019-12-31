Clemson wins Fiesta Bowl thriller over Buckeyes to advance to championship
By Alex Maminakis
Courtesy The Journal
alex@upstatetoday.com
GLENDALE, Ariz. — With a trip to the national championship game on the line, Clemson faced about as much late-game pressure as it could have asked for Saturday night against Ohio State.
Down two points with 3:07 remaining in the Fiesta Bowl, the Tigers went 94 yards in four plays, ending with a 34-yard Travis Etienne touchdown catch, to go on top and stay on top, beating the Buckeyes 29-23 in a drama-filled classic in Arizona to punch their tickets to New Orleans for Clemson’s fourth national championship game in five years.
Second-ranked Ohio State (13-1) had a chance to win on the final drive of the game, and the Buckeyes, led by quarterback Justin Fields, moved quickly downfield as far as the Clemson 23-yard line.
But after a timeout, Fields threw a dart into the end zone right into the arms of
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login