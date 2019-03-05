Clemson’s Shivar graduates from the SC Fire Academy

COLUMBIA — Kimberly Shivar of Clemson Fire Rescue was one of 25 graduates on March 1 from the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s South Carolina Fire Academy.

The academy is an eight-week firefighter candidate school in Columbia. Shivar underwent a 320-hour training program of classroom and hands-on firefighting skills development. Keynote speaker was Chief John C. Thomas of the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The comprehensive training, offered quarterly at the fire academy, includes emergency responder first aid training, hazardous materials operations training, auto extrication, flammable liquids and gas firefighting, rescue training, and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Firefighter I and Firefighter II levels.

Shivar earned the prestigious Chief Robert Frick Award. The award is given to the recruit with the highest grade point average.