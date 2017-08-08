Clemson’s Skardon to celebrate 100

CLEMSON, South Carolina — Clemson University will celebrate the 100th birthday of alumnus and professor emeritus Col. Ben Skardon Friday. Skardon reached one century of life July 14.

A private lunch will be held at noon in which Skardon, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, will be presented with several local, state and national honors. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., are scheduled to be there.

The public is invited to a celebration at 4 p.m. on Williamson Road in front of Memorial Stadium, between gates 1 and 5. Guests can sign birthday cards, briefly greet Skardon and have refreshments.

A short ceremony, emceed by Clemson Alumni Association President Col. Sandy Edge, will begin at 4:30. Edge will recap the honors presented to Skardon earlier in the day and direct several more presentations, followed by a musical tribute.

Well-wishers will be able to tour several meaningful sites in the stadium and

