Cliffs course worker dies in accident on job

SIX MILE — A worker died last week after being injured at The Cliffs at Keowee Springs golf course.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Benjamin Wood, 32, of Lebanon Road in Pendleton.

Kelley said Wood was cutting down a tree at the golf course on Aug. 28 when he became injured.

He was pronounced dead at AnMed Health Cannon, she said.

An autopsy was scheduled Thursday, Kelley said, and no foul play is suspected.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health

You do not have permission to view this content