Collins: Education reform bill presents ‘opportunity’

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — State Rep. Neal Collins spent time recently with Pickens County teachers, telling them he is glad to see the state legislature finally putting in effort to reform education in South Carolina.

“This is my fifth year (in the General Assembly), and education hasn’t been put at the forefront,” Collins said at the meeting, held in the Easley High School auditorium. “I’m extremely pleased that this is the year of education.”

Collins said he is pleased with the efforts being made by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Speaker of the House Jay Lucas.

“For the first time in a long time, we have a lot of momentum in education — basically my lifetime. It’s been 30 to 40 years since we’ve had this sort of momentum coming through the State House,” he said.

But Collins cautions that just because the bill has momentum, that doesn’t mean it is a sure thing.

Even if the bill passes the House, just one senator could stop the

You do not have permission to view this content