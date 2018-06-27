Collins retains SC House District 5, as incumbents reign supreme

The Pickens County Republican runoffs have come and gone with incumbents taking the day once again.

In the SC State House District 5 race, incumbent Neil Collins retained his seat by defeating challenger Allan Quinn. Collins out gained Quinn in votes 2821 to 2070. Collins faces no democratic opposition in November.

In the gubernatorial race, John Warren once again took the county defeating incumbent Henry McMaster 7606 votes to 4909 votes. However, McMaster won the runoff statewide race with 53 percent of the vote. McMaster will now face democratic candidate James Smith in the general election in November.

For SC Attorney General, Alan Wilson defeated Todd Atwater both in Pickens County and statewide to get his party’s nomination. Wilson got 8162 votes compared to Atwater’s 3942. Wilson took 65 percent of the statewide vote. Wilson faces no democratic opposition in November’s general election.

A little over 18 percent of Pickens County voters voted in the runoff down from over 22 percent at the primary election.