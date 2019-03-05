Community Calendar

• PHS class of 1979 planning reunion

The Pickens High School Class of 1979 is making plans for its 40-year reunion, to be held in Greenville on Oct. 5.

To make it feel more like their years of roaming the halls at PHS, the class is inviting friends from the classes of 1977-1981 to join. Details will be revealed soon, but for now, PHS alumni are urged to visit phsblueflame1979.com to sign in to the Roll Call area to stay informed as the plans come together.

• PCLA plans spring book sale this month

The Pickens County Literacy Association’s annual spring book sale is scheduled for March 29-30 at the Pickens Presbyterian Church social hall.

This year, the PCLA has a large number of DVDs, cookbooks and

You do not have permission to view this content