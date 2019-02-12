Community service projects Saturday

PICKENS — Rescheduled from last month’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, a variety of community service projects are planned around Pickens from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Organized by Boy Scout Troop 51, the Pickens Lions Club and AFTA, the projects will include litter pick-up along S.C. Highway 8 and the Doodle Trail, in addition to other projects.

Volunteers are invited to meet at Legacy Square at 1 p.m. for coordination of teams and location assignments. Those interested are urged to wear warm clothes and bring work gloves and trash pickers. All other supplies will be provided.