Community to sleep in boxes to help homeless
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
CLEMSON — A new neighborhood will be constructed on Friday night.
Its residents will sleep in cardboard boxes to learn firsthand what it’s like to be homeless.
Family Promise of Pickens County’s fourth annual Cardboard Box City event will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Clemson.
Executive director Armilla Moore said Cardboard Box City events are one of the signature fundraisers for the national Family Promise organization.
“The idea is for people to get a feel for how it feels to sleep in a cardboard box,” she said. “I’ve done it, and it’s not easy. It seems a lot easier than it really is. I did it where I knew I was
