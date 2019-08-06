Concerns raised about Christian group home’s move to county

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SUNSET — Residents of Sunset heard last week from a woman who said she wanted to warn them of abuse allegations against a Christian ministry and group home that is planning to move into their area.

Liz Runge is one of the organizers of Freedom Village Experience. She gave a presentation on Freedom Village USA during a meeting Thursday night at the Vineyards Fire Department.

“I am a mother, a wife, an auntie, a firefighter and a Christian,” Runge said. “Along with all that, I am a

You do not have permission to view this content