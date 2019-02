PICKENS — Conservatives of the Upstate’s monthly organizational meeting, led by leadership team Johnnelle Raines, Steve Haynie and Kathy Nix, will be taking place in the meeting room at the rear of Pizza Inn in Pickens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

The group will continue its discussions about goals going forward to keep Pickens County the most conservative county in South Carolina.

For more information, visit conservativesoftheupstate.com.