Costner talks successes, future challenges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Some people think of Pickens County “as this little rural county,” according to county council chairman Roy Costner.

“We’re not,” he said. “We’re a pretty vibrant county. We’ve got a lot going on.”

Costner spoke Thursday at the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce’s State of the County luncheon.

“In 2019, we are sixth in the state — out of all 46 counties — for new jobs,” he said. “We are eighth in the state for investment in dollars, out of 46 counties, just in 2019, for economic development.”

Established in 2002, the Pickens County Commerce Park now employs more than 1,700 people, Costner said.

“All the development costs are paid for, and it generates over $1 million in tax

You do not have permission to view this content