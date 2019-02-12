Council agrees to fund school board election

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

PICKENS — Pickens County Council approved funding for a special school board election next month, but several members expressed anger and frustration over the situation that led to the election being needed.

Council approved the funding request 5-1, with Councilman Chris Bowers opposing.

On Nov. 19, the Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections nullified the District 7 election after it found that a protest lodged by candidate Alice Hendricks Vander Linden following the Nov. 6 election met the burden of proof.

Vander Linden’s attorney presented evidence that more than 100 voters in the district were given paper failsafe ballots that did not list the school board race. The failsafe ballots were issued after programming issues forced voting

