Council approves increasing salaries for detention officers

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Pickens County Council members approved raising the starting salary of county detention officers, but officials acknowledge nearby counties will still pay more for those positions.

County council held a special called meeting at the Alliance Pickens office following an economic development announcement Thursday afternoon.

Council voted to pass an enhanced recruitment plan presented to it by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

“The sense of urgency is, this is something we need to address as they come to the completion of the jail,” council chairman Roy Costner said. “It’s not completed as of yet … but they’re getting close.”

Earlier this month, Sheriff Rick Clark told council filling all the positions

