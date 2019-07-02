County administrator to retire

Roper to serve as acting administrator

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — After three years as Pickens County administrator, and more than 25 years as a county employee, Gerald Wilson will be retiring next month.

Wilson said he planned to tell county employees of his decision Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m going to be retiring Aug. 23,” he said.

His decision came after discussions with his wife and family, Wilson said.

“I’ve got my 31 years in the state retirement system,” he said. “It’s the thing we want to do at this point in my life.”

Thoughts of his retirement factored into his decision to become county administrator in 2016.

“They offered me a four-year contract, but I only agreed to two,” Wilson said.

He considered retiring last year, but changed his mind after a discussion with County

