County athletes sign with colleges

Pickens County had another huge signing day on Feb. 5, with local high school student-athletes signing with colleges all over the country. Signing at Daniel, pictured above, from left, were De’Andre Bradley (football, Coffeyville Community College), Hack Hamilton (football, Coffeyville Community College), Jared Kirksey (football, South Carolina State University), Bubba McAtee (football, Clemson University), Jacob Peake (baseball, Anderson University) and Mismeh Balawi (cross-country and track, U.S. Naval Academy). Signing at Easley were, seated below from left, Ashley Gagnon (softball, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts), Joshua Hill (wrestling, Limestone College), Caleb Holcombe (wrestling, Limestone College), Dylan Lyda (football, The Citadel), and Jackson Wilson (football, Presbyterian College). At Liberty High School, senior football standouts Aaron Spruill and Duncan Owen, pictured inset with Red Devils football coach Kyle Stewart, both signed with Erskine College. Pickens High School also had two seniors sign to play football at North Greenville University — Lawson Maxey and Jacob Nagle — but pictures were unavailable at press time.