02/12/2019   News

County breaks ground on Madden Bridge Park

Above, Pickens County officials broke ground on Madden Bridge Park on Tuesday morning. Pictured, from left, are Planning Commissioner Bill Cato, County Councilman Trey Whitehurst, County Councilman Chris Bowers, County Councilman Ensley Feemster and Wes Hulsey, president and CEO of Hulsey McCormick and Wallace.
Jason Evans/Courier

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Pickens County officials broke ground on the county’s latest park Tuesday morning, a project long in the making.

The Madden Bridge Park is the second of two park projects being funded by the same source — nearly $1.5 million from the Lake Hartwell Natural Resource Damages Settlement, which compensates for chemicals discharged into the Twelve Mile River by the Sangamo plant in Pickens for more than 2

