County budget proposal: Raises, no tax increase
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — After hearing a proposal for a 2019-20 fiscal year budget that would give all county employees a raise with no tax increase, Pickens County Council was set to begin discussing the budget during a work session Tuesday night.
During council’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday evening, county administrator Gerald Wilson gave a brief overview of the budget.
“It’s a lean budget,” Wilson said. “It accomplishes some of our needs long-term. Overall, it’s balanced without a tax increase.”
Wilson said unincorporated areas of the county will see a
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login