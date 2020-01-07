County council has 2020 vision

While many of us were immersed in the holiday spirit — focused on our families and Christmas festivities — Pickens County Council has been hard at work in formulating a vision for the coming year.

At their annual workshop at the Capt. Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley on Nov. 11, council members set six goals and objectives for 2020. These goals represent council at the peak of its authority, providing specific work directives to county staff for the coming year. My role as acting administrator is to take these directives from council and develop implementation strategies for the coming months. To a large extent, my effectiveness and performance as administrator should be judged on how well

You do not have permission to view this content